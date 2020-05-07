Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Ken and Aziza Kayani died within weeks of each other

The daughters of a "legendary" market trader who died along with his wife after contracting coronavirus have pledged to keep his business going.

Ken Kayani, 73, from Manchester, who ran a stall at Liverpool's St Johns Market for 40 years, died on 30 April, four weeks after his wife Aziza, 72.

Their five daughters have decided to "continue his legacy" by taking over his electrical goods stall Power Pack.

His eldest daughter Siaqa Kayani said it was "what he would have wanted".

She said her father commuted from Chorlton to Liverpool every day "come rain or shine and always had a suit on and a smile on his face".

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Ken and Aziza Kayani were together for 53 years

"No matter what he never wanted to let his customers down."

Friend and chair of St Johns Market Traders Association Colin Laphan said Mr Kayani was a "gentlemen with the true genes of a market man", adding his customer service was "legendary".

Mr Kayani was admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary at the end of March and was "quickly" put in an induced coma, Ms Kayani said.

The 43-year-old said a few days later her mother - who had underlying health conditions - was also taken to the hospital and died on 4 April.

Her father never recovered and died on 30 April - with no knowledge of his wife's death, she said.

"My dad was the backbone of the family, while my mum was the heart of it.

"She was devoted to us all and always smiling. She loved cooking for us all - including all her 12 grandchildren - on a Friday night and spoilt us all rotten."

The family is "struggling" to grieve, she said, because the coronavirus lockdown restrictions mean they cannot comfort each other in person.

Ms Kayani said it was a "tragic, devastating loss" made "so difficult" by not being able to be with loved ones, adding that "we will have to grieve all over again" when lockdown eases and she can see her sisters.

But she said she was comforted by the fact they are buried together.

Ms Kayani said the sisters have all helped with the business over the years and wanted to carry on their father's legacy.

"It is what my dad would have wanted," she said.