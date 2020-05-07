Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christine Fletcher was described as a "caring soul who would do anything for you"

The daughters of a woman who died from coronavirus have paid tribute to their "best friend, biggest champion and the person they loved most".

Mother-of-three Christine Fletcher, 59, from Bootle, Merseyside, died on 5 April, one week after she was admitted to hospital with a chest infection.

A fundraising campaign has been set up in her memory to raise funds for the NHS staff who tried to save her life.

"The world should know about you mum," her daughters said in a joint tribute.

"Love you infinity" - Christine Fletcher's daughters pay tribute to their mother

"Since you have passed, the amount of love and respect that has poured out from people is a true reflection of you," added her daughters Katy, Aleshia and Sam.

"You took our breath away when you was here and have continued to do so.

"We are glad you are getting the recognition you absolutely deserve through Robbie and his incredible fundraiser in your memory."

Family-friend Robert Messom, 34, will be running a half marathon every day throughout May to raise funds for the NHS.

He will be joined by Karl Randles, Jodie Martin, Michael Harris, Ste Cummins and James Brown, who will also be running a half marathon or 5km for 30 days.

Michael Harris , Robert Messom and Ste Cummins are hoping to raise as much money as possible for NHS staff

Mr Messom, who works for telecommunications company MJ Quinn, said many have been left in shock by the death of the mother-of-three, who had underlying health conditions.

"She was just a caring soul who would do anything for you," said Mr Messom, who organises a running club.

"My mum went through some hard times, they lived in the same tower block together, and she helped her through that.

"It has all come as such a shock to her family and friends."