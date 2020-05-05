Ellesmere Port murder charge over death of man found in house
- 5 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old found fatally injured in a house in Cheshire.
Attempts were made to revive the victim when he was found in Blakemere Court, Ellesmere Port, at 03:15 BST on Saturday, but he died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination revealed the man sustained "multiple injuries", police said.
Arkadiusz Kaczmarek, 22, of Blakemere Court, is due to appear before Warrington magistrates on Tuesday.