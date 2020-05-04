Image copyright GMP Image caption Police stopped twins in Rochdale who drove 17 miles (27km) from Huddersfield to buy a kebab

Police have arrested 13 people and fined 11 others after raiding two lockdown parties in Liverpool.

A dozen people were arrested on suspicion of burglary at a property in Duke Street where a party was being held at 01:20 BST on Sunday.

Separately, on Saturday, people travelled up to 20 miles from Greater Manchester for a party in Wavertree.

Twins were also stopped in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night after driving 17 miles to buy a kebab.

Police impounded their VW car for "serious vehicle defects". The driver had no insurance and the pair had travelled from Huddersfield, west Yorkshire to Rochdale, officers said.

Merseyside Police broke up a party in Garmoyle Road, Wavertree just after 20:30 BST on Saturday.

Eleven people were issued with "fixed penalty notices for breach of Covid-19 legislation".

A 20-year-old woman from Hyde, Greater Manchester was also arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault against police officers.

Police said she became aggressive when they arrived at the illicit gathering.

What are the social distancing rules?

People should go out as little as possible and only if they have a "reasonable excuse"

Leaving home for shopping, medical reasons or to exercise with members of your household is allowed

Travel to and from work is permitted, but only when you cannot work from home

If you have to go outside stay more than 2m (6ft) apart from anyone other than members of your household

What are the rules on social distancing?

Separately, in the early hours of Sunday, police arrested eight people on suspicion of burglary over claims they had "forced entry" into a property in Duke Street, Liverpool, to hold a party.

Merseyside Police said a further four people were arrested after they were spotted leaving in a dark-coloured Audi.

Ch Insp George Phillips said those holding parties did not show "respect for others" and said it was "despicable" that police officers had been assaulted.