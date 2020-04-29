Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police described Melvin Miller as "a dangerous sexual predator"

A paedophile who had recordings of his rapes of two young girls among a library of 250,000 indecent images has been jailed for 16 years.

Liverpool Crown Court heard 44-year-old Melvin Miller's library of indecent images was the "largest collection ever encountered by Merseyside Police".

Police were alerted to his crimes when one of his victims, who were six and 11 when the abuse started, told a friend.

Miller, formerly of St Helens, pleaded guilty to 30 serious sexual offences.

'Irreparable harm'

John Wyn Williams, prosecuting, said: "It was only when the police made a thorough examination of the defendant's hard drive that the extent of what the defendant had done to both these young girls unfolded."

Miller, who appeared by videolink from HMP Liverpool, admitted offences including 16 counts of raping a child under the age of 13 and five of making or possessing indecent images.

Judge Neil Flewitt QC said the offences had a "profound" effect on his victims and their families and had caused them "irreparable harm".

The judge said it was "the largest collection ever encountered by Merseyside Police", adding: "People like you create a market for the recordings of that abuse."

'Dangerous sexual predator'

Miller, of Mountsfield in Frome, was made subject to notification requirements and a sexual harm prevention order, and ordered to serve an additional licence period of 12 months.

After sentencing, Mairead Neeson of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said he was a "prolific paedophile" who abused the girls for his own sexual gratification with no thought for the distress, confusion and trauma he was causing them.

"These were children, dragged into an adult world that they clearly didn't understand and caused them a great deal of suffering," she said.

Det Insp Yoseph Al-Ramadhan described Miller as a "dangerous sexual predator".