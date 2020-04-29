Image copyright NHS Image caption Janice Glassey provided "care and compassion" to many Halton patients and families

A "much-loved" healthcare assistant has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Janice Glassey spent 14 years providing care for people in their own homes as part of the out-of-hours district nursing service in Halton, Cheshire.

The 66-year-old, who worked for Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, died on 24 April.

"She was a much-loved and valued colleague and friend," said Colin Scales, chief executive of the trust.

"She had worked for 14 years, providing care and compassion to many Halton patients and families," he added.