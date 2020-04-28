Coronavirus: Bolton North East MP Mark Logan showing 'mild' Covid-19 symptoms
Conservative MP Mark Logan has said he suspects he has coronavirus.
In a post on his Facebook page, the MP for Bolton North East confirmed that his symptoms are mild and will continue to work from home.
"For the next few days, I will be just taking it a little easier than usual and continuing to monitor what are very mild symptoms," he said.
Mr Logan was elected in the December, overturning a 3,797 vote majority to take the formerly Labour-held seat.
