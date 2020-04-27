Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ryan Howard pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving

A drink-driver who killed a taxi driver and his passenger after speeding through a red light has been jailed.

Ryan Howard, 27, was more than twice the drink-drive limit when his BMW crashed into the taxi in Liverpool on 27 February 2019.

Passenger Michelle Jennings, 35, was fatally injured in the crash at 5:00 GMT while taxi driver David Sherwin, 51, died two weeks later in hospital.

Howard was sentenced to nine years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

The court heard Howard, from St Helens, had driven to Liverpool with a friend and been drinking in pubs and clubs until about 4:30 but "insisted" he would drive the pair home, reaching speeds of up to 75mph.

But rather than slow down as he approached traffic lights on the junction of East Lancashire Road and Bridgehouse Lane in Croxteth, he accelerated.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of the East Lancashire Road and Stonebridge Lane in Croxteth

The lights had been red for 16 seconds when Howard drove through them, travelling at 83mph before crashing into the taxi, the court heard.

"You couldn't have failed to see them. Maybe you were gambling on them turning to green before you got to the junction," said Judge Andrew Menary QC.

"If so, two people paid the price when you lost that bet."

Howard pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving in February.

Michael Hegarty, defending, said Howard expressed "profound remorse and regret" for his actions.

Mr Sherwin's daughter Kirsty said Howard had made "selfish choices", adding it is "because of his recklessness that my dad will never be there to walk me down the aisle".

Mrs Jennings' husband Ged described breaking the news of his wife's death to their two young children, saying his "life has changed immeasurably and the lives of my kids will never be the same".

Howard was also disqualified from driving for nine years and ordered to take an extended driving test before he is allowed to drive again.