Nine residents at a care home in Liverpool have died after having symptoms of the coronavirus.

The deaths in the last month at the Beechwood Specialist Care Home, on Beechwood Road South in Aigburth, represent a quarter of the residents.

The home supports those with dementia and learning disabilities and takes residents from age 18, though all those who died are over 65 years old.

Manager Andrew Creegan said it's been "a very, very difficult time".

He said: "We can't thank our staff enough for the level of care that they've provided to our residents, it's been fantastic.

"It's something they've never faced before and they've all pulled together.

"Our ultimate aim is to make sure our residents' safety is a priority and we've been following the strict advice from Public Health England.

"We receive as much information as possible every day which enables us to support our staff and residents."

Some care providers have said that it is difficult to get enough Personal Protective Equipment to keep their staff safe, but Mr Creegan said they have been "well-supported" by their head office and Liverpool City Council and there have been no issues.

Eight residents have also died with suspected coronavirus at Green Heys Care Home in Waterloo.

It follows 15 deaths believed to be linked to the virus reported on Tuesday at Oak Springs Care Home in Liverpool.