A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a collision involving a car and a scrambler bike.

One man has died and another is in a “serious condition” following the crash in Stockbridge Village, Knowsley.

The two men, both aged 22, were on the same bike when it was in collision with a black Vauxhall Astra at about 14:30 BST on Monday on Waterpark Drive.

A 27-year-old Huyton man was held on suspicion of attempted murder but has now been released on conditional bail.

One of the men on the bike died in hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The suspect was arrested before he died, explaining why the grounds were "attempted murder".

Merseyside Police Det Insp Tony O’Brien said: “Although a man has been arrested in connection with this serious and tragic incident, our inquiries continue.

“We still want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, recorded anything on dashcam or home CCTV, or has since heard anything.

"What you feel is a small detail could be vital as this investigation moves forward.”