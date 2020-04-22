Image copyright Museum of Liverpool Image caption The coat remains on display at the Museum of Liverpool

A Liverpool supporter who gave a specially decorated coat to the club following the Hillsborough disaster has been tracked down following an appeal.

John Collins was at the FA Cup semi-final in April 1989 when 96 people were fatally crushed.

Days later he took the distinctive coat, which was signed by players, to Anfield stadium before it was donated to the Museum of Liverpool.

"I've been to see the coat but never told its story," Mr Collins said.

He acquired the supervisor's coat in 1981 when he worked at the Jacob's baking company in Liverpool, and had it signed by star players of the time, including Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Terry McDermott.

The bus driver, from St Helens, also donned the jacket for the European Cup final in Paris that year, when Liverpool beat Real Madrid 1-0.

Following Hillsborough, Mr Collins took the coat to Anfield and placed it with thousands of other tributes to the fans who died.

Image copyright John Collins Image caption John Collins pictured wearing the coat in the 1980s

In 1992 it was donated to the museum by the LFC Supporters Club along with other item such as scarves, pennants and hats to help commemorate the disaster, and has remained there on display.

Mr Collins was traced and contacted by the museum after curators wanted to find out more about its owner.

Recalling the day of the disaster, the St Helens bus driver said: "I went to Hillsborough with four mates and we had two tickets for the Leppings Lane end, and I had one of them.

"We went through the tunnel and got in about 2.45pm. I remember it being full.

"There was a surge and we couldn't move forward or back, so we went to the side and we all know what happened next.

"In the week after the match, they opened up Anfield so fans could pay their respects and I took the coat along and left it as my tribute.

"I didn't realise the museum wanted to find the owner of the coat, but I saw the appeal and have a had a good chat with them."

A final Hillsborough memorial service was due to have been held at Anfield on the 31st anniversary of the disaster earlier this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Liverpool players, staff and supporters observed a minute's silence.

"It is amazing to finally know the story behind such an important object in our collections," said museum curator Kay Jones, who launched the appeal a week ago.

The coat will stay in the museum as part of its Hillsborough collection.