George Boag-Munroe was discharged from hospital after 14 days

An 98-year-old Army veteran and former Japanese prisoner of war has beaten coronavirus with nurses left "amazed" by his recovery, his family said.

George Boag-Munroe was treated at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after developing breathing difficulties and pneumonia.

His family said they feared "it might be the last time we saw him".

But Mr Boag-Munroe responded well and is now "eating lots of pudding and mini rolls", his grandaughter said.

The grandfather, who grew up in Anfield, worked as a police messenger before being conscripted to the Royal Army Ordinance Corps as war broke out in 1939.

He travelled to South Africa before being diverted to Singapore and was taken prisoner by the Japanese in February 1942, and held in camps in Singapore and Thailand.

George Boag-Munroe pictured during Army basic training around 1939

He worked on the infamous Burma Railway which was nicknamed Death Railway after it claimed the lives of more than 90,000 men.

Grandaughter Alison Boag-Munroe said: "He literally had every illness in the war, including malaria, tropical ulcers and cholera.

"But now he doesn't get ill. In fact, I can't remember him ever being ill. He's an anomaly, my grandad."

Ms Boag-Munroe said the nursing staff were "amazed at how quickly he was bouncing back from the virus".

George Boag-Munroe with his grandaughters and son on Remembrance Day at St George's Hall, Liverpool

She said: "The hospital staff called once a day and were always very positive. Day by day was a big improvement and after 14 days he was out.

"He is now doing well. He's a lot brighter and the care team looking after him are amazing.

"He is on the mend and still has a way to go, but the Covid-19 has gone, his breathing difficulties have gone.

"He is eating a lot of pudding and seems to be enjoying a lot of mini rolls."

The family said Mr Boag-Munroe only "skims the surface" when asked about his days in the Army.

But he was made a Citizen of Honour in Liverpool in 2015 alongside other servicemen and women who served in World War Two.

Each year since the end of the war he has attended St George's Hall in Liverpool for the Remembrance Service.

On every occasion, his grandaughter says, "he sings with vigour, out of time and out of tune, but he doesn't care".