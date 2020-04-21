Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Rotheram said the "time has come" for the public to start using masks

The public should wear masks when they leave their homes to help slow the spread of coronavirus, a region's mayor has said.

Liverpool City Region's Steve Rotheram backed London Mayor Sadiq Khan who has called for the wearing of masks while travelling to become compulsory.

He said the "time has come" for people to start using masks in public.

Hospital bosses said earlier that NHS mask supplies could be "at risk" if the general population start wearing them.

The advice currently issued by the government is that there is no strong evidence that wearing face masks in public lowers the spread of infection, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mayor said wearing a mask was "not a substitute" to social distancing

Mr Rotheram said after speaking to "leaders of cities all over the world", he had found "a growing move towards encouraging people to wear non-medical masks in public, or some kind of facial covering".

"It is common practice in certain parts of Asia and we've seen major cities like New York and countries across Europe also back this approach," he said.

He added that wearing a mask was "not a substitute" to following social distancing advice, but he believed "the time has come that anybody in public spaces should also cover their face to protect others".

He referenced a letter from 100 doctors published in The Times at the weekend, in which they said they were "alarmed at official inaction" over the use of homemade face masks, adding that it was "illogical" to advise people to wear masks if they are showing symptoms, but not if they appear symptom-free.

However, the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence to support the use of face masks by the general public.