Image copyright Unknown Image caption A video capturing the moment Elaine Ferrigan left hospital has gone viral

A nurse who spent two weeks in hospital fighting coronavirus has praised the medics who helped save her, saying it was "like having my mum with me".

Elaine Ferrigan, 52, was taken to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool after struggling to breathe.

She responded well to treatment and footage of the moment she left hospital to a guard of honour from her NHS colleagues later went viral.

Ms Ferrigan said: "They were brilliant. They went above and beyond."

The nurse, who had no underlying health conditions, spent two nights on a hospital ward before being moved to an intensive care unit, a moment she described as "traumatising".

"They said you can't stay here now, you need some more support, we're going to take you to critical care," she said.

"My nerves. It sort of woke me up a bit."

Image copyright Elaine Ferrigan Image caption Elaine Ferrigan described medical staff as "brilliant"

She said her time in intensive care felt "10 times worse" because she could not have any visitors, but the staff helped her feel as if she was not alone.

"They were brilliant. The attention you get off them was like one-on-one and they would do anything for you," she said.

"The night-time nurse, she leaned into me one night and said 'Elaine you're going to get through this, you're going to be fine'. It was like having my mum with me."

Ms Ferrigan said she was touched by the guard of honour from hospital staff.

"I was already crying before I turned that corner," she said. "I was gobsmacked. I didn't know what to say. I couldn't even speak to them."