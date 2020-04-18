A man has been charged with arson after a mobile telephone mast was damaged in a fire.

The blaze happened in Coopers Lane, Kirkby, Merseyside, at about 21:45 BST on 5 April.

Michael Whitty, 47, of Perimeter Road, Kirkby, is due to appear at Sefton Adult Remand Court on Saturday.

Phone mast attacks have occurred across the UK after theories spread on social media claiming that coronavirus was linked to the rollout of 5G technology.

Scientists have described such a theory as "a physical and biological impossibility".