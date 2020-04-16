Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a stabbing on Vincent Road

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after being stabbed in the chest.

Officers were called to Vincent Road, Litherland, Liverpool, on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

The victim, 18, was taken to hospital in an ambulance but later died.

A 17-year-old boy and a man, aged 23, have been arrested and remain in custody. Police said another 17-year-old boy held on suspicion of murder on Monday has been bailed.