Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bogus theories have circulated on social media linking 5G masts with the spread of coronavirus

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a mobile phone mast site.

The 47-year-old was arrested after the fire at Coopers Lane in Kirkby, Merseyside, on 5 April, police said.

Phone mast attacks have occurred across the UK after theories spread on social media claimed coronavirus was linked to the rollout of 5G technology.

Scientists have described such a theory as "a physical and biological impossibility".

Merseyside Police said the arrested man, who is from Kirkby, was being questioned in a joint investigation with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

'Lives at risk'

Det Insp Steve Ball said: "Incidents of this nature are not victimless crimes and can have serious consequences.

"More than ever, all members of the public are dependent on technology, including their mobile phones, to keep in touch with loved ones."

Chief fire officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Phil Garrigan said: "Our crews have attended an increased number of arson attacks on phone masts in recent weeks.

"This highly irresponsible behaviour is putting lives at risk, preventing ill people from being able to call for help and robbing others of their only contact with their families."

A Vodafone spokesman said: "We are extremely grateful to Merseyside Police for the swift arrest in relation to an attack on one of our masts.

"With this arrest, we hope that others realise that this is a serious criminal offence and stop."