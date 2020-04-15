Image copyright Google Image caption Green Heys Care Home said it has been an "incredibly challenging time"

Eight residents have died with suspected coronavirus at a care home in Merseyside, bosses have said.

Green Heys Care Home in Waterloo has lost a "devastating number" in the past two weeks, Community Integrated Care which runs the home said.

The home provides care for up to 44 older people.

It follows 15 deaths believed to be linked to the virus reported on Tuesday at Oak Springs Care Home in Liverpool.

'Incredibly challenging'

Mark Adams, chief executive of Community Integrated Care said: "It is with great sadness that we have lost eight people supported at the home to suspected coronavirus."

He said as soon as the outbreak developed the home responded "swiftly and robustly" and staff had "done their utmost to support residents, families and each other through this incredibly challenging time".

"Whilst this is a devastating number, it may have been higher had it not been for the dedicated and selfless response of our team, who have exemplified the commitment, bravery and skill, that exists within the social care workforce," Mr Adams said.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released on Tuesday shows 217 people in England and Wales had died with Covid-19 in care homes up to 3 April.

The statistics were published as the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector, warned that coronavirus-related deaths in care homes had "largely gone under the radar".

The government has confirmed there have been outbreaks at more than 2,000 care homes in England, but did not specify how many people had died.

Age UK has claimed current figures on coronavirus deaths "are airbrushing older people"

Britain's largest care home operator HC-One said coronavirus was present in two-thirds - 232 - of its homes.