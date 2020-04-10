Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a shooting on Harrington Road

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died after he was shot through a house window in Merseyside, police have said.

Officers were called to Harrington Road, Litherland, on Tuesday at 23:10 BST following reports of a shooting.

Michael Rainsford, 20, was taken to hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later, police have said.

The offenders are believed to have been travelling on an electric bike, a police spokesperson added.

A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old man, from Seaforth, has since been released on conditional bail, while a 17-year-old, from Kirkby, and a 17-year-old, from Netherton, remain in police custody.

Det Supt Richie Salter said investigations are ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.