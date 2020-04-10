Litherland murder probe: Three arrests after fatal shooting
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died after he was shot through a house window in Merseyside, police have said.
Officers were called to Harrington Road, Litherland, on Tuesday at 23:10 BST following reports of a shooting.
Michael Rainsford, 20, was taken to hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later, police have said.
The offenders are believed to have been travelling on an electric bike, a police spokesperson added.
A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as gunshot wounds.
A 22-year-old man, from Seaforth, has since been released on conditional bail, while a 17-year-old, from Kirkby, and a 17-year-old, from Netherton, remain in police custody.
Det Supt Richie Salter said investigations are ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.