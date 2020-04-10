Liverpool

Litherland murder probe: Three arrests after fatal shooting

  • 10 April 2020
Harrington Road, Litherland, Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a shooting on Harrington Road

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died after he was shot through a house window in Merseyside, police have said.

Officers were called to Harrington Road, Litherland, on Tuesday at 23:10 BST following reports of a shooting.

Michael Rainsford, 20, was taken to hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later, police have said.

The offenders are believed to have been travelling on an electric bike, a police spokesperson added.

A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old man, from Seaforth, has since been released on conditional bail, while a 17-year-old, from Kirkby, and a 17-year-old, from Netherton, remain in police custody.

Det Supt Richie Salter said investigations are ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites