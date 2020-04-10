Image copyright Google Image caption Emma Clarke taught at Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy in Runcorn

A teacher has died at the age of 35 after it is believed she contracted Covid-19, the school's principal has said in a letter to parents.

Emma Clarke, who taught at Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy in Runcorn, Cheshire, died on Thursday after becoming unwell, the school has said.

In a letter to parents, principal Tony Rawdin described Ms Clarke as "one of those people who everyone liked".

She was "a much-loved and gifted member of staff", he added.

"She was a brilliant science teacher and very popular with her pupils, not least her Year 11 tutor group, and her colleagues," said Mr Rawdin.

He said staff and students would be able to remember Ms Clarke together when the academy reopens.

Mr Rawdin added: "For now, I speak for everyone connected with the school in saying that we will always remember Emma extremely fondly."