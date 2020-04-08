Image copyright Google Image caption Det Insp Tracey Martin said it was a "violent and tragic killing"

A man has been shot dead at a house on Merseyside.

The 20-year-old victim was shot through the window of a property in Harrington Road, Litherland at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.

The force said he was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later, and his family have been informed.

Det Insp Tracey Martin described it as a "violent and tragic killing" and said a murder inquiry was under way. Any witnesses are urged to contact police.

The street remains cordoned off and officers will remain in Harrington Road and the surrounding area for the next few days as they investigate, she added.