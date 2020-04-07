Image copyright Google Image caption Planet Ice rink in Widnes has been earmarked as temporary mortuary a

An ice rink in Cheshire could be used as a temporary mortuary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Halton Borough Council has hired Planet Ice rink in Widnes as a suitable location in the event that extra mortuary space is required.

This is a precautionary measure and its use is not inevitable, a council spokesperson said.

It is the second UK ice rink to be taken over after Planet Ice in Milton Keynes was converted last week.

The decision to hire Planet Ice was made by council chief executive David Parr, who has been given authority to exercise council powers in response to the crisis, said the Local Democracy Reporter Service.

In Madrid, the Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace) has already been used to store bodies until funeral homes can collect them.