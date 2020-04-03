Image copyright MERSEYSIDE POLICE Image caption David Newton was jailed for six months after admitting assault

A man who spat at a nurse while he was being treated in hospital has been jailed.

David Newton pleaded guilty to assaulting the staff member at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral on Thursday.

The Crown Prosecution Service described his behaviour "deplorable" and said it was not known if he had coronavirus.

Newton, 50, of Manor Road, Liscard, Merseyside, was sentenced to sixth months behind bars at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The court heard the nurse had taken Newton into a cubicle in A&E to monitor his heart rate, where he told her he was a heroin addict.

When she tried to attach equipment to him, he coughed, spat and kicked chairs at her.

A colleague tried to help, despite having no protective equipment or knowing if Newton was infected with coronavirus.

Newton continued to attack security guards and the police officers who eventually managed to arrest him.

A spokesman for the CPS said: "Let this be a lesson to anyone who tries this sort of behaviour.

"It will never be tolerated but in the current coronavirus outbreak, it is deplorable."

District Judge James Clarke also ordered Newton to pay £300 in compensation.