Liverpool

Coronavirus: Woman flouts isolation rules to stockpile cannabis

  • 2 April 2020
Seized cannabis Image copyright Wirral Police
Image caption Officers confiscated the woman's cannabis supplies

A woman disobeyed coronavirus measures in order to stockpile enough cannabis to last her a week, police said.

The unnamed offender was seen acting suspiciously in her car by an officer who was on patrol in Birkenhead.

The woman explained she "had been out to buy cannabis to last her for the next week", Merseyside Police said.

"She was dealt with for the offence and the cannabis was seized. Maybe she should have followed the guidelines and stayed at home," a spokesman added.

