A former police officer who was jailed after knocking down and killing a woman in Liverpool has been barred from working in policing.

Andrew McKenna, 57, was driving at almost twice the speed limit when he hit Linda Meagor, 49, in February 2018.

He was jailed for eight months in February after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

McKenna, who retired in December 2018, has been placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

The 57-year-old was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour following a special case hearing held at Merseyside Police's headquarters, a force spokesman said.

If McKenna had still been serving with the force his actions would have been assessed as gross misconduct, which would have led to him being dismissed from the force without notice, the spokesman added.

'Tragic case'

Ms Meagor died from head injuries after she was struck on a pedestrian crossing.

The Ford Mondeo being driven by McKenna, of Seddon Road in Garston, hit Ms Meagor close to the Cunard Building on the Strand in Liverpool city centre.

Police said the car was travelling at 57mph in the 30mph zone at the time.

McKenna, who was off duty at the time, was also banned from driving for two years and four months at Liverpool Crown Court.

Ch Supt Peter Costello said: "This case is a tragic example of the consequences of speeding and careless driving for everyone involved."

The ruling means McKenna cannot apply to be a police employee anywhere.