Image copyright Google Image caption Mersey Tunnels are used by more than 25 million vehicles a year

Mersey Tunnel tolls are to be suspended for three weeks in order to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic, the region's mayor has said.

Liverpool City Region's Steve Rotheram praised those "working tirelessly in our communities to provide crucial services to keep us all safe".

He also urged others to "stay home and only make essential journeys".

Halton Council, meanwhile, wants to remove Mersey Gateway bridge tolls and has asked for government approval.

The Mersey Tunnels, connecting Liverpool with Wirral, are used by more than 25 million vehicles a year, with the standard fee starting at £1.80.