Coronavirus: Merseyside chief constable tests positive for virus
The chief constable of Merseyside Police has tested positive for coronavirus, the force has said.
Chief Constable Andy Cooke began self-isolating on Tuesday after feeling unwell and found out on Thursday that he had Covid-19.
Mr Cooke said he was able to represent the force by working from home.
In a statement, he said it was "incumbent on me in these unprecedented times of uncertainty to continue to support my officers and staff".
