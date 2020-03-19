Image copyright Google Image caption Home Bargains has over 500 stores and employs more than 22,000 staff

Discount retailer Home Bargains has announced a £30m fund to help staff who need to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic feel "secure".

Bosses at the firm, which has its head office in Liverpool, said staff who needed to self-isolate for up to two weeks would continue to be paid.

People in high risk groups, who needed to isolate for longer periods, would also be supported, it said.

The company thanked staff for "amazing work during this unprecedented time".

Image caption The company made its announcement via Twitter

A statement from the firm, which has over 500 stores and employs more than 22,000 staff, said: “We want you to feel secure during this turbulent period, so we have created a £30m Coronavirus Fund to financially support you during the outbreak.“

Bosses thanked “dedicated staff” who are “working round the clock” to keep stores open and said those who did not need to self-isolate between now and December would be paid two weeks’ extra salary "so they do not miss out".

In a second message to customers, it said there would be limits on the number of some products customers could buy and “vulnerable customers” would be prioritised for shopping in the first hour of opening each day.