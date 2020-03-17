Image copyright Google Image caption Det Supt Richie Salter said the man "lost his life in a tragic and violent way"

A man has died after being shot in the stomach and leg by four masked men at a house in a "shocking" attack, police have said.

Merseyside Police said the 27-year-old was attacked by the men, who escaped in a dark Mercedes and on a motorbike, at the property on Guildford Road, Birkdale at about 23:35 GMT on Monday.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died later in hospital.

Det Supt Richie Salter said he "lost his life in a tragic and violent way".

The police spokesman said the gang were all "wearing facial coverings and dark clothing" and had fled in the New Cut Lane direction.

The area has been cordoned off while house-to-house, forensic and CCTV inquiries are carried out.

Det Supt Salter urged anyone with information to get in touch, adding: "This is a testing time for all and we are reliant on the public for their support."