Christine Barber met the vulnerable victim while working for a care firm in Bootle in 2017

A former carer who "fleeced" more than £222,000 from a frail 93-year-old woman, leaving her almost destitute, has been jailed for two years.

Christine Barber, 57, emptied the woman's accounts after leaving her job as a care worker in Bootle, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Barber, of Kirkby, Merseyside, spent the cash on herself and her family, who knew nothing about her crimes.

Judge David Aubrey QC said Barber had "bled her victim almost dry".

The court heard Barber, who pleaded guilty to theft, began stealing from her victim in October 2017.

When she left her job at Warren Care, Barber, of Shakespeare Avenue, continued to visit the elderly woman and obtained her bank details.

She then stole £222,742 over a six-month period and spent thousands of it on university fees and a car for her daughter.

'Anything but caring'

While draining her victim's three bank accounts, she also made donations to a cat charity totalling £4,330.

When police knocked at Barber's door, she said: "It's to do with that bloody woman, isn't it?"

Sentencing Barber, Judge Aubrey said: "You fleeced her.

"You may be friendly, you may be supportive but as far as your victim, 93 years of age, was concerned you were anything but caring."

Prosecutor Simon Duncan said the victim had been reimbursed by the Royal Bank of Scotland.