Image copyright Google Image caption Aintree University Hospital remains open, the trust says

A second member of staff at a Merseyside hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, after a surgeon was also diagnosed.

The Aintree University Hospital staff member was identified after it traced contacts of the surgeon, who had returned from a holiday in Italy.

Both colleagues are now in self-isolation since being confirmed as positive.

Patients should attend appointments as planned, a hospital spokesman said.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has contacted patients who may have come into contact with the surgeon and the staff member.

An "extensive contact tracing" exercise is under way, the hospital said.

"We have contacted all the patients that are identified as coming into contact with the staff member and are working with Public Health England and NHS England to inform and advise those who may have come into contact with this individual," the spokesman added.

A total number of 10 people have now died as a result of the virus.