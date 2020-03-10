Image copyright Google Image caption Aintree University Hospital remains open and patients should attend appointments as planned, the trust says

A surgeon at a Merseyside hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

The medic at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool has been in self-isolation since being confirmed as positive, a hospital spokesperson said.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has contacted patients who may have come into contact with the surgeon, who had recently returned from a holiday in Italy.

The hospital remains open, the trust spokesperson added.

"We have contacted all the patients that are identified as coming into contact with the staff member and are working with Public Health England and NHS England to inform and advise those who may have come into contact with this individual," the spokesperson said.

"Aintree University Hospital remains open and patients should attend their appointments as planned."

On Tuesday, it was confirmed a sixth person with the virus has died in the UK.