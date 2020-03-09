Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The boy took the heroin replacement drug methadone, a report found

A toddler came "very close to death" after swallowing drugs used to help addicts stay off heroin.

The 20-month-old from Wirral was rushed to hospital after being found "unresponsive, grey and not breathing on his own" a safeguarding review said.

The boy, referred to as Liam, took the methadone in 2018 but fully recovered.

Police are investigating the incident, which led to the safeguarding review into Wirral Council's children's services department.

Liam had been in the care of the local authority but was with his mother at the time, the Liverpool Echo reported.

The review said despite suspecting that Liam had consumed the methadone, his parents had delayed seeking medical help for him.

Series of recommendations

Both parents were later arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

This was the second time Liam had come to the attention of care services.

Image copyright Richard Rogerson/ Geograph Image caption Police are investigating the incident, which led to a safeguarding review at Wirral Council

While still in the hospital where he was born, he was found to have two skull fractures and his mother said she had dropped him.

The review questioned whether professionals were too easily trusting of Liam's mother, who was "very convincing" when she denied she had hurt him.

She had also hidden the fact she had been using heroin while she was pregnant and had taken methadone into hospital to reduce heroin withdrawal symptoms.

The watchdog made a series of recommendations including staff training to be able deal with parents who are drug users.

It acknowledged there had been "improvement" in areas previously identified as inadequate from an Ofsted report in 2016.

"Not all areas of practice were found to have improved at the same pace," it said, but recognised plans in place "as part of ongoing service improvement".