A second person has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a house in Liverpool.

The victim, believed to be in her 60s, was found in Kings Drive, Woolton by emergency services at about 01:00 GMT on Friday.

A 37-year-old man from Wirral was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards and remains in custody.

A 33-year-old woman, also from Wirral, has since been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

She has been taken to a police station for questioning.