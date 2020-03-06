Image caption Police vehicles could be seen outside the home in Kings Drive

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead at a house in Liverpool.

The body of a woman aged in her 60s was found at the home in Kings Drive in Woolton, at about 01:00 GMT.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination is due later, police said.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and a 37-year-old man from Wirral was being questioned.