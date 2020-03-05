Image copyright Google Image caption Liverpool currently has three cases of coronavirus

A child at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool has tested positive for coronavirus, the hospital has confirmed.

Bosses there have not confirmed the age or sex of the child.

It is one of two new cases confirmed by the city council on Thursday, bringing the total in Liverpool to three.

Public Health England (PHE) said the child was not the first in the UK to be diagnosed with the virus.

According to the latest government figures, the number of people in the UK diagnosed with the virus has reached 116. The first fatality, a patient with underlying health conditions, was confirmed earlier.

The youngster is not connected to the other new case in Liverpool announced earlier on Thursday, PHE said.

A school in Wirral, Merseyside, was closed on Tuesday because a pupil's parent tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Italy.

