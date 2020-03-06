Image caption Frances Molloy's son Michael died in a coach crash in 2012

A mother whose son died in a coach crash has welcomed a council's pledge to ban old tyres on licensed vehicles.

Michael Molloy, 18, from Liverpool and two others died in 2012 when a 19-year-old tyre on a coach he was travelling on blew out.

His mother Frances set up the Tyred campaign group to get tyres over 10 years old on licensed vehicles banned.

She said Liverpool City Council's decision to adopt Tyred's recommendations was a "victory".

The crash on the A3 in Surrey also killed 23-year-old Kerry Ogden, from Maghull, and coach driver Colin Daulby, 53, from Warrington.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported Liverpool City Council prosecuted 144 drivers in the past year for illegal tyres.

The authority said trading standards officers would be inspecting premises selling part-worn tyres to ensure compliance with the existing regulations, and it would also run spot checks in the local area.

It said it would ban tyres more than 10 years old for all local taxis and private hire vehicles and make drivers of licensed vehicles replace defective tyres.

While the move was a "step in the right direction" Mrs Molloy said it was "appalling" the findings of a government consultation on the matter had still not been published.

She said she "cried with relief" when the consultation was announced a year ago but now feels the government has "betrayed" them.

"It's taking its toll on me. I'm having to go over the same story and relive it again publicly [and] I can't really begin a grieving process while this going on," Mrs Molloy said.

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption The fatal coach crash was caused by a 19-year-old tyre

Last week the Department for Transport said it was still "committed to improving road safety".

"We're currently analysing more than 1,100 responses to our consultation and will publish next steps in [the] spring," a spokesman said.