Image caption The victim was attacked on a 10B service near Queen Square bus station in Liverpool

A man who attacked a passenger on a bus with a screwdriver has been given a hospital order.

Paulin Gjoka, 58, assaulted Marc Price, 32, on the 10b bus at Liverpool's Queen Square station on the morning of 11 June 2019.

He was charged with wounding with intent after the attack, which left Mr Price with wounds to his back as shocked passengers looked on.

Judge Robert Warnock at Liverpool Crown Court said it was a "complex case".

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Steven Owens said if Gjoka, of Redcar Street in Anfield, was imprisoned or released he could relapse into schizophrenia and commit violence towards others.

The court heard there had been other incidents of violence, including some related to travel on buses.

Judge Warnock made a hospital order with restrictions under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act.