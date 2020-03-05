Image copyright Liverpool city council Image caption Liverpool Aquatics Centre is home to the City of Liverpool Swimming Club

Liverpool's only 50-metre swimming pool is to reopen a year after a light bulb exploded resulting in major repairs.

The Olympic-sized pool at Liverpool Aquatics Centre had to be drained to remove tiny shards of glass following the incident in April 2019.

But emptying the pool led to structural problems and a repair programme costing £500,000, said the council.

Users including members of the City of Liverpool Swimming Club will return to the pool when it reopens on 9 March.

The facility in Wavertree had been due to open in November but was delayed when floor and wall tiles became detached.

Membership frozen

"The glass entered the underside of the moveable floor which meant it needed to be drained so the pool tank could be thoroughly cleaned," said a council spokesman.

"Unexpectedly, it led to a majority of the floor and wall tiles lifting off due to defective concrete.

"Engineers have now refilled the pool and tested the moveable floor, while water samples have passed quality tests."

During the closure, elite swimmers have been training at other pools and other Aquatics Centre users have had their membership frozen.

The 20-metre pool has been open as normal and aqua fit and aqua running clubs have been operating as usual.