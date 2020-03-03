Image copyright Google Image caption Head teacher Mark Bellamy said he was closing the school as a precaution

A high school on Merseyside has closed after a child's parent tested positive for coronavirus.

Head teacher Mark Bellamy said he had taken the decision to close Hilbre High School in West Kirby, Wirral, as a precaution.

Public Health England is yet to comment but it is understood the case will be listed in its forthcoming updates.

Some pupils had recently been skiing in northern Italy but Mr Bellamy said the case was not linked to the trip.

Writing in a statement on the school's website, Mr Bellamy said: "Hilbre High School has today been informed that a parent of students at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Prior to confirmation that the parent had contracted the virus, a child of the parent attended school yesterday.

"As a precaution, we are closing to allow our school community to move forward and ensure that the school is clean for all of our staff and students.

"We have not been asked to close by the local authority or Public Health England."

Regarding the pupils' recent trip to Italy, he said: "No student or member of staff who went on the ski trip has tested positive for coronavirus."

He added the school, which has more than 1,100 pupils, would reopen "when I am confident that there is no risk to students".

Up to a fifth of the workforce may be off sick during the peak of a coronavirus epidemic in the UK, the government has said in its latest plans.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?