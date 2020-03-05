Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The woman needed hospital treatment for facial injuries

A chief constable has called on people to ignore "no-grass culture nonsense" and help catch the "scum" who burgled a 93-year-old woman in her own home.

Andy Cooke, head of Merseyside Police, described the early hours break-in by masked attackers at the pensioner's home in Liverpool as "horrendous".

She suffered a black eye in the burglary in Vauxhall, which happened at about 02:25 GMT on Wednesday.

She needed hospital treatment and was left suffering from shock.

One of the burglars had put his hand over the woman's mouth in her bed to prevent her from speaking, police said.

Cash was also taken from the house.

Tweeting about the incident, Mr Cooke said: "This is horrendous. Please help us catch the scum who did this.

"And don't give me any of that no grass culture nonsense. This is a 93-year-old woman in her own house who should be afforded respect and dignity. Someone knows who did this."