Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The landslide was caused by Storm Jorge and will take days to repair

A landslide has closed part of the West Coast Main Line.

The southbound section at Dutton Viaduct, near Warrington, has been shut after it was damaged in a landslip caused by Storm Jorge.

Network Rail said there will be delays for several days while it carries out "emergency repairs".

Trains between Liverpool and London Euston will be delayed as well as services from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London via Preston.

Avanti West Coast said services between Crewe and Runcorn and Crewe to Warrington Bank Quay will be "severely disrupted".

Replacement bus services are running between Crewe and Liverpool via Runcorn.

Tim Shoveller, managing director for Network Rail's North West and Central region, said: "Safety is our priority and the seriousness of this landslip means we've had no choice but to close one line at Dutton Viaduct.

"Our engineers will be working round the clock to make railway safe again for passengers."