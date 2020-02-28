Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Callum Jamieson stalked the student as she walked home from a night out

A serial sex offender who raped a student in bushes after stalking her as she walked home has been jailed.

Callum Jamieson, 23, was only stopped when a student heard the victim's screams from his flat and rushed out to help her, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Jamieson, who hid behind cars as he stalked the 20-year-old before forcing her to perform a sex act, pleaded guilty to rape.

He was jailed for eight years with an extended five-year licence period.

Judge Robert Warnock said Jamieson, who has two previous convictions for molesting young women, was dangerous and ordered him to sign on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge praised the victim, who was in the public gallery, saying her "self-evident bravery and decency stands in stark contrast" to her attacker's behaviour.

The court heard Jamieson followed the victim for more than a mile as she walked home from a night out in Liverpool in the early hours of 1 December last year.

CCTV footage showed him, dressed in dark clothes with only his eyes visible, hiding behind parked cars.

'Clearly a danger'

Charlotte Kenny, prosecuting, said Jamieson emerged from bushes near the junction of St Anne Street and Great Homer Street and barged into the student.

"He leaned over her, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards along the pavement and over a low wall into the bushes.

"She was screaming while this was happening and he grabbed hold of her face and put his fist into her mouth", Miss Kenny said.

She said he pulled the cord on his track suit bottoms and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Student Joseph Short came to her aid after hearing her screams from his fourth floor flat.

In an impact statement, the victim said she no longer feels safe when out alone and has flashbacks.

"There was just the two of us in that a horrible terrifying moment. He is clearly a danger. I was very concerned he might have a weapon and was completely at his mercy."

John Rowan, defending, said Jamieson, of Hampstead Road, Kensington, was "shocked, ashamed and disgusted with himself".