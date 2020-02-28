Image copyright Google Image caption A man forced his way into a property on Darlington Close

A school was evacuated and a house sealed off after police were alerted to reports of a man making threats.

Officers were called to Darlington Close, Wallasey at 11:55 GMT following claims a man armed with a knife had forced his way onto a property.

Pupils from nearby Egremont Primary School were taken to Wallasey Town Hall as a precaution.

A man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and affray, Merseyside Police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Pupils from Egremont Primary School were taken to Wallasey Town Hall

He is being questioned by officers and the property is being searched, police added.

Darlington Close remains cordoned off but surrounding roads were due to reopen shortly.

Some neighbouring properties were also evacuated.

Police negotiators were at the scene alongside the ambulance service and fire brigade.

Police advised residents within the cordoned off area to go to Wallasey Town Hall.