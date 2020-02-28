Image caption Aspiring musician Michael Molloy died in a coach crash in Surrey in 2012

A mother who wants a ban on vehicles with old tyres after her son died in a crash is still waiting for answers from a government consultation.

Frances Molloy's son Michael, died in a 2012 in the crash, involving a coach with a 19-year-old tyre.

She "cried with relief" when the consultation on the use of older tyres, was announced a year ago.

But Mrs Molloy, of Liverpool, "feels completely let down", despite government plans due within months.

Michael, 18, died as he travelled home from Bestival music festival on the Isle of Wight.

The coach crash on the A3 in Surrey also killed 23-year-old Kerry Ogden, from Maghull, and coach driver Colin Daulby, 53, from Warrington.

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption This is the shredded 19-year-old tyre which blew out in the Bestival coach crash which killed Mr Molloy

The collision was caused by the failure of the 19-year-old tyre on the front axle of the coach.

In February 2019, the government announced its intentions to consult on options to ban older tyres on heavy vehicles.

This included legislation that could make it illegal for buses, coaches, heavy goods vehicles, and minibuses to have tyres more than 10 years old.

"A year ago we had all the assurances that the government could give us and I feel completely let down," said Mrs Molloy.

"It almost feels like it's bordering on cruelty."

A consultation took place between June and September but findings have not yet been published.

"I will never give up. Giving up would feel like I was giving up on Michael and I will never do that. I'm his mum," added Mrs Molloy.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it is still "committed to improving road safety".

"We're currently analysing more than 1,100 responses to our consultation and will publish next steps in spring," the spokesperson added.