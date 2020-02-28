HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier arrives in Liverpool

  • 28 February 2020

Thousands are expected to catch a glimpse of the Royal Navy's newest carrier on the Mersey.

  • Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in River Mersey UK MOD

    The Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier has arrived on the River Mersey.

    HMS Prince of Wales is expected to attract thousands of visitors while berthed at Liverpool's cruise terminal.

    The flight deck is 70m wide and 280m long – enough space for three football pitches – and 45 days’ worth of food is held in stores.

    HMS Prince of Wales was formally commissioned in December and is planned to carry up 40 stealth jet fighters and helicopters used for airborne early warning and anti-submarine warfare.

    The 65,000 tonne HMS Prince of Wales is the city until Friday 6 March.

