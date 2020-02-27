Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ninety-six football fans died as a result of the disaster during an FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough stadium

The trial of three men accused of altering police statements after the Hillsborough disaster has been postponed.

Former police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster and police solicitor Peter Metcalf are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Preston Crown Court heard they were due to be tried on 20 April, but the case has been delayed until next year.

Ninety-six people died as a result of the 1989 stadium crush in Sheffield.

Former police match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter following a retrial in November.

Mr Justice William Davis said a decision to delay the forthcoming trial - set to last three months - was taken because Mr Foster's wife was seriously ill.

He said the defendant's wife has motor neurone disease and requires almost constant care from him, and there was no reasonable option but for Mr Foster to continue to act as his wife's carer.

He said for a fair trial, if possible, all three defendants should be tried together.