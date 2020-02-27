Liverpool

James Halewood murder: Teenager convicted over Kirkby street stabbing

  • 27 February 2020
Michael Wilkinson Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption The jury at Liverpool Crown Court did not believe Michael Wilkinson's denial of murder

A teenager who stabbed a man to death in the street has been found guilty of murder.

James Halewood, 21, died after being attacked in Broad Lane, Kirkby on 7 July, said Merseyside Police.

Michael Wilkinson, of Mosslawn Road, Kirkby denied murder but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Wilkinson, 19, is due to be sentenced at the same court later.

Image copyright Family photograph
Image caption James Halewood was stabbed to death in the street, said police

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites