A teenager who stabbed a man to death in the street has been found guilty of murder.

James Halewood, 21, died after being attacked in Broad Lane, Kirkby on 7 July, said Merseyside Police.

Michael Wilkinson, of Mosslawn Road, Kirkby denied murder but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Wilkinson, 19, is due to be sentenced at the same court later.