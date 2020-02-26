Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption John Manley said his employers had failed to pay him over Christmas

A labourer who smashed up the entrance of a new hotel with a digger over a pay dispute has been jailed.

John Manley, of Netherton, Merseyside, left a "trail of destruction" at the new Travelodge in Liverpool because he was owed £600 in wages.

He caused £443,000 worth of damage to the front door, reception desk and windows during the January 2019 attack which was filmed by onlookers.

At Liverpool Crown Court, he was jailed for five years and four months.

Manley, 36, of St Aidan's Way, previously admitted damaging property and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Brendan Carville, defending, said Manley had "intended to cause the damage" but he had not been paid over the Christmas period and his employers had asked him to work for nothing the day before the offence.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Digger driver wrecks hotel reception

The attack was filmed by several witnesses on mobile phones and took place on the day building work on the hotel was due to be completed.

Footage showed the vehicle mounting the hotel steps and entering the lobby through its glass entrance.

One witness said the attack went on for up to half an hour and left workers "gobsmacked".