Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harrison's widow Olivia said the garden was the best way to honour her husband

A new woodland tribute to former Beatle George Harrison is to be created in his home town of Liverpool.

Liverpool City Council has chosen what would have been his 77th birthday to announce plans for the 12-acre George Harrison Woodland Walk.

Artists are being encouraged to submit ideas for installations at the site, which is in the south of the city where the guitarist grew up.

Harrison, who also sang in the Fab Four, died aged 58 in 2001.

Mature woodland and meadow opposite Allerton Towers will next year be transformed into a landscaped, accessible site.

A number of artistic installations inspired by the life and lyrics of the man known as "The Quiet Beatle" are to be erected at the attraction.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption The site will be landscaped

A "nature classroom" will be launched at the site, allowing school children from across the region to spend time learning about nature and the environment.

Harrison's widow Olivia said there was no "better way" for the city to commemorate her husband than with a garden, "which can become a place of tranquillity and reflection".

City major Joe Anderson said: "It has been one of my ambitions as mayor to find an appropriate way for us as a city to celebrate one of our most-loved sons."

A statue of the band was placed on the city's waterfront in 2015, paid for by The Cavern Club.

A pine tree was erected in memory of Harrison in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, five years ago after a previous one was infested by beetles.